Ice pick attacker Paul Farrington stabbed victim 14 times
A man who stabbed another man more than 14 times with an ice pick, leaving him needing life-saving heart surgery, has been jailed for more than 12 years.
Paul Farrington, 39, of Rippleton Road, Manchester, admitted attempted murder and wounding with intent at Manchester Crown Court.
On Wednesday he was jailed for 12 years and nine months.
Greater Manchester Police said the victim, who was in his 40s, survived the frenzied attack.
The force said the victim, who knew Farrington, met him about 22:00 BST on 22 July 2021 on Rippleton Road in Wythenshawe.
Farrington stabbed him repeatedly with an ice pick and fled when people came to help.
He was arrested while in hiding and identified as the attacker by a key witness while his victim was still in a medically induced coma.
Det Con Martyn Gibson said: "This was an abhorrent assault which required life-saving heart surgery and has left the victim with scars that will be visible for the rest of his life.
"Farrington, is an aggressive and violent man and he is now rightly behind bars."
