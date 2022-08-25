Benjamin Mendy: Rape accuser denies compensation claim
A woman who accused footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape has denied having "a mind to apply for compensation" after researching him online, a jury has heard.
The woman has alleged she was raped by the 28-year-old during a party at his Cheshire mansion in July 2021.
Chester Crown Court heard she had looked up Mr Mendy on Google in the days before she went to police.
The Manchester City footballer denies charges relating to seven young women.
The woman claimed the Premier League star assaulted her in the cinema room of his home in Mottram St Andrew in July 2021.
A lawyer acting for Mr Mendy put it to the woman that she had searched his "worth" months after the alleged incident, following media coverage of other allegations by different women which had prompted police to contact her.
Eleanor Laws QC, representing the footballer, asked the woman: "Why would you be searching for Mr Mendy's worth before making a statement?"
The woman replied: "On what date did I do that?"
Ms Laws said: "Why you would you be interested in what he was worth on 17 January?"
The woman answered: "I wasn't particularly interested but he was headlines and stuff. Obviously I'm going to Google him."
Ms Laws QC continued: "Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?"
The woman responded: "No, and I haven't done."
Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC asked why she chose to give evidence to the police months after the alleged rape.
She said: "Well, seeing the headlines all the time, being reminded of it, I knew whether to say anything or not say anything, going to the police was a massive scary thing to do.
"But when they approached me I told them everything and they said I had the choice to come forward or not."
Mr Cray then asked her if she told an untrue version of events to help other girls who had made allegations.
She replied: "I would not put myself through this if that was the case."
Mr Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault.
The court has previously heard the footballer described as a "predator" who treated the pursuit of women as a "game".
He is on trial with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who is alleged to have had the job of finding women for sex.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
Both men say any sex was consensual.
The trial continues.
