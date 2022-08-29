In pictures: Manchester adorns streets in rainbows for Pride
The streets of Manchester have been adorned in rainbow decorations as its Pride parade returned for the first time since the pandemic.
The annual four-day event saw thousands of revellers march and dance in a peace-themed procession through the city centre on Saturday.
Hundreds of shows were held to champion LGBTQ+ talent which included acts from artists Bimini and Ginny Lemon.
Spice Girls' Mel C also took to the stage as Sunday's headline act.
Saturday's parade saw a procession begin along Deansgate, past the central library and Oxford Road.
Floats, performers, groups and charities sang, danced and walked along with the parade before it finished in Fairfield Street.
Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle headlined the festival stage in Sackville Gardens on Saturday, while other venues were packed with entertainment including speeches and poetry.
BBC North West Tonight weatherman Owain Wyn Evans described marching in Saturday's parade for LGBT Foundation as an "absolute honour".
"What a fabulous day," he wrote on Instagram.
Mark Fletcher, chief executive of Manchester Pride, said it had been "a real celebratory atmosphere" and added it had been "really fantastic to see tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies marching for peace".
He added that work had already started on the 2023 festival.
The event will conclude with a candle-lit vigil in Sackville Gardens later to remember those who died from HIV and AIDS.
