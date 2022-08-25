Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body.
Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said.
A man's body was recovered on Thursday from the River Irwell in Ordsall, Salford, at about 15:45 BST.
The Greater Manchester force said Mr Lee's family had been informed.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said Mr Lee, a watch manager, was a "much-loved" employee.
