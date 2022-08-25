Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter

Daniel LeeGMP
Daniel Lee had been on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester

Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body.

Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said.

A man's body was recovered on Thursday from the River Irwell in Ordsall, Salford, at about 15:45 BST.

The Greater Manchester force said Mr Lee's family had been informed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said Mr Lee, a watch manager, was a "much-loved" employee.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics