Murder arrest after woman found dead in Ashton-under-Lyne flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat.
The body of the woman in her 20s was discovered in the property on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at 09:15 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man went to a local police station a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force said it was keeping an open mind as investigations continued.
But the police spokesman added that the force was confident it was not looking for any other suspects at this time.
Det Ch Insp Liam Boden said it was "truly shocking news for this young woman's loved ones".
He described it as "a contained incident where the suspect was known to the victim" and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
