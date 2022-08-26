Samurai sword and drugs found at Manchester cricket club facing closure
A cricket club in Manchester where police seized a samurai sword, an axe and knuckle dusters alongside drugs and porn could be closed down.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of various offences after police raided Burnage Community Sports and Social Club in Mauldeth Road on 4 August.
One man has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
The search took place after stolen cars were found at the site in July, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
One of the vehicles was stolen during an aggravated burglary, according to a police report to a licensing hearing set for next week.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested for burglary following the raid was recalled to prison, according to GMP.
Car keys believed to have been taken in burglaries, as well as cannabis and drugs paraphernalia, a lock knife and an axe where found on the club grounds and its outbuildings, according to GMP evidence presented to the council's licensing panel.
The premises, also known as Burnage Cricket Club, had its alcohol and entertainment licence temporarily suspended within days, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Council officers, who agree with police that its premises licence should be revoked, have revealed the council received 46 complaints about the club with 40 related to noise over the last seven years.
'Lockdown gathering'
These complaints include claims of a "gathering" on its grounds during lockdown and loud music.
Licensee Lee Pepper disputed GMP's evidence at the interim steps hearing earlier this month, saying he wanted to help reduce crime in the area.
Mr Pepper said he lived in Spain and sought to sell land next to the club, but said he was in full control of the premises, according to a council report.
He said the seized items were not related to the premises, its employees or himself and should not be held responsible for the actions of others, including those arrested during the raid.
The licensing panel, which has temporarily closed the club pending next week's meeting, was "extremely concerned" over the seizures and rejected Mr Pepper's claim he could effectively control and manage the club from Spain.
Councillors agreed to delay the licence by a day to allow for a funeral wake arranged on 9 August, but a fight broke out at the gathering and a "nasty assault" took place, according to police who have concluded the club is "incapable of turning things around".
The force believes "the premises unfortunately attracts some clientele who seek to cause harm and fear to others."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has tried to contact the club and Mr Pepper ahead of another hearing on Wednesday, but did not receive a response.
