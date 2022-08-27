Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape

Lizzy McCannHandout
The body of Lizzy McCann was found at a flat on Thursday, police say

A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat.

Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual assault.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Manchester magistrates later.

