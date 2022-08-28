Driver with child in car 'was over limit'
- Published
A woman was found to be 164 times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say.
Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
The 43-year-old was eventually stopped by police who breathalysed her.
They arrested her on suspicion of drink driving and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The legal alcohol limit for driving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.