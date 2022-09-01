Worsley crash: M60 closed after man hit by lorry
- Published
Motorists are stuck in huge queues on a motorway after a man was hit by a lorry and part of the road was closed.
The crash happened on the clockwise M60 near Junction 13 Worsley in Salford at about 06:20 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
Emergency services remain at the scene and "delays are expected for much of the morning", the force added.
National Highways said the motorway was closed between Junction 13 and 15 and tailbacks stretched several miles.
