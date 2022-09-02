Cheshire Regiment represented at National Memorial Arboretum
A memorial to the dissolved Cheshire Regiment has been unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum following a campaign by two former soldiers.
Stuart Harrison and Ashley Farrall began fundraising when they visited the site in 2018 and found it "baffling" the regiment was not represented.
They both designed the monument which includes a memorial stone engraved with the regimental motto "ever glorious".
It is made from Cheshire stone and also features the regiment's badge.
The memorial is flanked by two silhouettes representing soldiers from 1689 and 2007 and stands on a resin surface in the regimental colours of cerise and buff.
The 22nd (Cheshire) Regiment was formed in 1689 but was merged with the Staffordshire Regiment and the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters to form the Mercian Regiment in 2007.
Both of the other regiments already had dedicated memorials at the Staffordshire site.
Former Pte Farrall, who served in Iraq, said: "It's good to see after four years.
"All Cheshire Regiment veterans, their families as well, this is a monument to the regiment and everyone who's associated with it.
"It's going to mean the world to them."
He and former L/Cpl Harrison, who served with the Cheshires in Iraq and Northern Ireland, raised £38,000 for the project through sponsored marches, raffles and bake sales.
