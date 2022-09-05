Capped £2 bus fares introduced early in Greater Manchester
Cheaper fares for buses in Greater Manchester have been introduced a year early to help people struggling with the cost of living, the region's mayor has said.
Single journey fares are now capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children.
The scheme is part of Andy Burnham's plan for when the area's network comes under public control in 2023.
He said he could not promise it will be permanent but it will be in place for at least a year.
It comes as the government announced all bus journeys in England would be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising costs.
Annual review
Mr Burnham said introducing lower fares was the "best way we can help the most people with the cost of travel right now".
He said it would "save bus passengers around 50% on some journeys" and was "the biggest change to Greater Manchester's bus network since deregulation 36 years ago".
Previously, single journeys in the region could cost more than double the new capped amount, with a trip from Bury to Bolton costing £5 and one from Eccles to Manchester Airport coming in at £4.70.
He said it would be subject to an annual review, adding: "But the more that people use the buses, the more likely it is that we will be able to sustain it."