Monton Medical Centre in special measures amid safety fears
- Published
A medical centre in Greater Manchester has been placed in special measures after shortcomings were found in safety.
Monton Medical Centre in Eccles was rated inadequate following two inspections in April and August.
Inspectors ordered the centre to make several improvements including providing care in a safe way to patients or warned it could close.
The centre, which has about 9,500 patients, is yet to comment.
The Care Quality Commission found several areas of concern and five breaches of regulations, with inspectors rating it inadequate for providing safe and well-led services, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report said adequate recruitment checks were not carried out and evidence of staff vaccinations was not maintained in line with Public Health England guidance.
There was no system for summarising new patient notes or monitoring and recording the use of prescription stationery.
Inspectors also questioned the centre's leadership, and found some staff did not have the appropriate authorisations to administer medicines.
"It did not have a clear and effective process for managing risks, issues and performance," the report said.
The CQC said the medical centre must now ensure:
- Care and treatment is provided in a safe way
- Complaints are investigated adequately
- People employed must receive appropriate support, training and supervision
- Recruitment procedures must ensure only "fit and proper persons" are employed
The CQC's Dr Rosie Benneyworth said if sufficient improvements were not made then the watchdog would take action "to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service".
She added: "This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve."
She said the service would be kept under review and "if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action".
Alongside the criticisms, the practice was rated as good for providing caring services.
"Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect, involving them in decisions about their care," the report said.