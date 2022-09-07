Man arrested over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest
- Published
A man has been arrested after a Sikh priest was "left for dead" in an attack in Manchester city centre more than two months ago.
The 62-year-old man remains in hospital after he was found unconscious in the middle of Tib Street on the evening of 23 June.
The suspect, 28, was arrested after police released CCTV footage of the attack.
He was being questioned in custody on suspicion of section 20 assault.
The family of the victim previously told how the "heinous act" had "left our hearts vacant".
They said: "A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital."
They said he had been "left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester".
"We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather," his family added.