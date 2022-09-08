Greater Manchester buses: Rescue plan saves dozens of routes
Dozens of bus routes linking communities in Greater Manchester have been saved from being axed or reduced.
More than 60 services were at risk of changes by commercial operators from October when the government's Covid recovery funding ends.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said it had awarded contracts to 31 routes set to be cut and 33 which would have had timetables slashed.
A transport chief had warned losing bus services would be "devastating".
Stockport Councillor and Greater Manchester Transport Committee (GMTC) member David Meller previously said he feared cuts could jeopardise the future of the region's bus network.
Transport bosses ran a tender process last month in a bid to rescue vital services, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Keep connected'
TfGM has confirmed contract awards to replace routes earmarked for withdrawal and it said most of the services set to be reduced in frequency or have routes changed would also be replaced, apart from a small number of exceptions where alternative services were available.
Cheaper bus fares were rolled out on Sunday with single journeys in the region capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children ahead of the area's bus network coming under public control in 2023.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it was "vital we didn't find ourselves with a shrinking bus network" when the region takes it over.
"That is why we took the decision to step in, save these services and keep our communities connected."
Commuter Caitlyn Lamb, 26, said last month the at-risk Number 11 Stockport to Altrincham service was "the only bus that gets me to work on time" and said it would have an impact on students, too.
"The 11 is a great bus because it goes to the Academy where I used to go [to school]. In Edgeley - it's a main route for teenagers to get to school if they're coming from Cheadle or Stockport," she added.