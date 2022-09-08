Man charged over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest

CCTV of victim of an assault lying unconscious in the roadPolice handout
A CCTV image of the aftermath of the attack was released at the behest of the man's family

A man has been charged after a Sikh priest was attacked in the middle of a Manchester city centre road and left with life-changing injuries.

The 62-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was "left for dead" on Tib Street in June.

Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has been charged with assault.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court later.

