Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man arrested at Birmingham Airport
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing, police have said.
While no-one was killed in the blast, about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two.
The suspect was held at Birmingham Airport on Thursday night on suspicion of terrorism offences, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
No-one has ever been charged over the attack on 15 June 1996.
Thousands of shoppers and football fans had gathered in the city centre ahead of a Euro 96 match later that day between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
An area was evacuated after police were alerted to a telephoned bomb threat.
The device detonated soon after in a lorry parked on Corporation Street, leading to mushroom cloud rising over the city's skyline.
Another Euro 96 match was still held at nearby Old Trafford the following day despite the attack,
Much of central Manchester has been transformed in the years that have followed the bomb.
A recent review of evidence produced "new, albeit limited, investigative opportunities", police said on the attack's 25th anniversary last summer.
GMP said it was "determined to hold those responsible for this attack to account regardless of the time passed".
The suspect, who is in police custody, will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West (CTPNW).
Head of investigations Det Supt Andrew Meeks said officers had been "reinvestigating for several years".
"Although thankfully no-one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries - many of which were life changing.
"Many more across Greater Manchester and the North West were affected by what happened on that day."
Det Supt Meeks said police had "always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account".
He said there was "a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original case files and pursuing new lines of inquiry".
Det Supt Meeks added that officers were trying to update survivors with recent developments.
"Given the passage of time, and the number of people who were affected or injured by this atrocity, we sadly don't have the contact details for everyone so would encourage anyone who was affected that we haven't been able to reach to access the Major Incident Portal."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk