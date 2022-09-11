King Charles III: Proclamations held in north-west England
Ceremonies marking the accession of King Charles III are being held across north-west England.
The new monarch was formally proclaimed as King at a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.
Regional proclamations, which follow the national event, will be held in Blackpool, Liverpool and Manchester among other locations.
Charles, the former Prince of Wales, became the monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
His new position was formally confirmed at a ceremony on Saturday.
Proclamations are a historic tradition, dating back to when they would be the first occasion when people around the country would hear about the accession of a new monarch.
A spokesman for Manchester City Council said they were "still an opportunity to come together and reflect on an historic moment".
Events will be held at the following locations (all at BST):
- Blackburn Town Hall, 14:30
- Blackpool's St John's Square, 15:00
- Darwen Market Square, 15:30
- Liverpool Town Hall, 13:00
- Manchester Central Library, St Peter's Square, 13:00
- Preston's Harris Museum, 13:00
Cheshire East Council will also hold its official proclamation at the Council Offices, Westfields, in Sandbach.
