Queen Elizabeth II: Manchester mural creation an 'honour'
A street artist has said he was "honoured and emotional" after creating a tribute to the Queen at a Manchester pub named after the late monarch.
Scott Wilcock, of Wigan, who works under the name Snow Graffiti, painted a mural with the words "thanks for everything ma'am" on a wall at the Queens Arms pub in Audenshaw.
The 35-year-old said he was "overwhelmed" when he realised a huge crowd had been watching him work.
"One woman started crying," he said.
"When the pub contacted me about doing a tribute to the Queen, I just thought it was such an amazing idea," he said.
"I've done hundreds of murals but this one was especially emotional and I felt honoured to have been asked to do it."
He set to work at 07:00 BST on Saturday and it took him a day to complete the artwork.
"All through the day I had people coming over to talk to me and take photos while I was working, one woman even started crying," he said.
Mr Wilcock said when he finished the artwork he turned around to see a "massive crowd" had formed behind him.
"It was a bit overwhelming but it was really nice and the atmosphere was just so positive," he added.
General manager Cara Campbell said: "We thought it would be lovely to have some kind of remembrance of her because, after all, the Queens Arms is literally named after her."
They asked Mr Wilcock after one of the owners of the pub had spotted a previous mural Mr Wilcock had done titled Football Icons for a pub in Prestwich.
"He has exceeded our expectations and managed to capture her likeness so unbelievably well," Ms Campbell said.
"It's been so lovely watching the public reaction to it and seeing people pulling up to take photos of it."
Mr Wilcock, a former mechanic, only began painting when he was furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic but eventually quit his job to follow his dream.
The father-of-three now travels the country creating bespoke murals.
