Queen Elizabeth II: Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Manchester
- Published
The Earl and the Countess of Wessex have have lit candles at Manchester Cathedral in memory of the Queen during a visit to the city.
Prince Edward and Sophie greeted crowds and viewed floral tributes and messages for the monarch in St Ann's Square.
They also viewed a book of condolence at the city's Central Library.
High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Lorraine Worsley-Carter, said the couple were given a "warm" welcome by crowds "delighted" to see them.
"I thought it was lovely how as they walked into Central Library there was huge applause," she said.
"It was a moment that I think they won't forget."
Council employee Juliet Felstead, 27, who is overseeing tributes placed in St Ann's Square and spoke to Prince Edward, said the Earl was "touched" by messages left for his mother.
"He was just really grateful for all of the volunteers who have been out over the week to oversee the tributes," she said.
"They were both touched by all the messages and the kindness that has been shown.
"We have seen a steady stream of people, with many sharing their memories of the Queen, including some ex-service personnel. It's meant a lot to people."
The cards and messages will be saved and later archived at Manchester Art Gallery.
Elsewhere, The Prince and Princess of Wales met well-wishers and looked at floral tributes for the Queen at the Sandringham's estate in Norfolk while Princess Anne met mourners in Glasgow.
King Charles III returned to Highgrove, his country home in Gloucestershire, where he is attending to state business.
The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk