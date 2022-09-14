Benjamin Mendy trial: Woman woke up while being raped, court told
A young woman claimed she blacked out after having drinks and drugs and came round with Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy's friend raping her.
The woman, who was 19 at the time, said she had gone to the apartment, which was used by Louis Saha Matturie, in March 2021, Chester Crown Court heard.
In a police interview, she said she had woken up on her back on a mattress with Mr Matturie lying on top of her.
Both men are on trial for alleged sexual offences which they both deny.
In the police interview, which was played to the jury, she told detectives Mr Matturie, 41, had made her and her friend drinks, but he himself was not drinking.
They all inhaled nitrous oxide balloons before she passed out, the woman told the jury.
She was drunk but "not staggering", the court heard, but after more drinks at the flat, she "blacked out".
She then woke up on her back on a mattress with Mr Matturie lying on top, raping her, she told police.
"It was all very blurry," she said. "I was really confused. I think as I came to consciousness he was on me. I think I was just very shocked.
"I had no idea who it was. I was still completely out of it.
"I was in an absolute state."
After she came to, the woman said she heard her friend's voice, dashed out of the room and told her, "we need to go", and they left the flat.
Prosecutors have alleged Mr Mendy is a "predator" who, "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game".
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Mr Matturie, the footballer's friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.
Mr Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.
The trial continues.
