Third murder arrest after man fatally injured in Rochdale

Police at Atholl Drive, in Heywood
Police have asked for anyone with any information to contact them

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager in Rochdale.

Callum Riley was found seriously inured on Atholl Drive in Heywood in the early hours of Saturday.

The 17-year-old died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday, with one being questioned and one receiving hospital treatment for a wound, police said.

Callum Riley was found with serious injuries on Atholl Drive in Heywood

Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"We are continually assessing the impact this incident has had on local communities but I reiterate that we do not believe there is any risk to the public."

