Queen's funeral: Thousands watch on Manchester big screens
Thousands have gathered to watch the Queen's funeral on big screens in Manchester city centre despite early rain showers.
Three screens were put up at Exchange Square, Cathedral Gardens and inside Manchester Cathedral.
Manchester City Council said there was room for 10,000 people at the public viewing areas.
The wet weather cleared as the funeral started. Elsewhere the city's streets were empty with few shops open.
The Queen's life-long sense of duty was remembered in her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
Rebecah Watson, 38, from Manchester, who watched the funeral with her mother at the Cathedral Gardens screen said they "just wanted to experience it with other people and not be sat at home on our own".
She said they had to "deal with the rain" but if people in London had "queued for 14 hours" to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall "I think we can cope with this".
Alison Parr, 56, and Irwin Lopez, 53, from Sale, gathered at Manchester Cathedral to watch.
Ms Parr said: "I think as I've got older I've realised the significance of the self sacrifice she has given to the country and just wanted to acknowledge that and also be a part of the event."
Mr Lopez added: "I think it is a profound moment for the nation and to share that is something isn't it? Something special."
Brendan Weatherby, 51, from Bury, and Mark Calvert, 49, from Glossop, Derbyshire, said they wanted to watch the service together at Manchester Cathedral after serving in the Army together in the King's Royal Hussars regiment.
Mr Weatherby said: "We served the Queen for all of our careers.
"All these people are here in the cathedral for the same reason, to show respect and to give her a good send off which is exactly what she deserves.
"We had to be here."
Mr Calvert added: "I don't think there will be anybody else like her."
At the scene
Kevin Fitzpatrick, BBC Radio Manchester political reporter
With big screens showing the build up to the funeral in Exchange square and Cathedral gardens, the Manchester rain suddenly sent people rushing into the cathedral itself.
Hundreds packed in, young and old, different races and religions, to share this national moment together.
As the service began though the sun appeared outside again and so did the crowds.
Sombre and respectful but also happy and proud to be part of this celebration of the Queen's life.
Stanley Matthews, 56, who watched the service outside, said: "I'm not sad, this is just a celebration of the Queen and everything she's done.
"I just feel proud."
Asked if the rain had put her off from attending an outside screening, Summer Jackson, 22, said: "Not at all. I just want to be part of it. This is part of history."
There were also large screens erected in towns across Greater Manchester and people also watched the state funeral in pubs and care homes.
