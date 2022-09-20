Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply".
Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Paying tribute, his mother said: "Life will never be the same again." She said her son "was a strong and caring young man" who was "stolen away from us far too young in life".
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched a murder inquiry after the teenager's death and made a number of arrests.
'Forever missed'
GMP arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Sunday while two men, aged 18 and 33, were also held on suspicion of murder the previous day.
She added his love for her and his brothers was "immeasurable" and he would "be forever missed".
Callum's mother also said his death was a "huge loss in our lives".
His father also said: "He was a loving caring young man who never failed to make us laugh.
"He will be sadly missed by us all. In death as you were in life, unforgettable."
A 23-year-old woman has also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 21-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released and faces no further action.