Haigh Hall: Historic site set for £37.5m transformation
- Published
A £37.5m project has been planned to overhaul Wigan's historic Haigh Hall.
As part of the transformation, which will feature an underground bunker cinema, a derelict zoo will become a new visitors attraction and learning centre.
The former zoo has been vacant since it closed in the 1990s. The works will also include a 16-space car park.
The new "multi-purpose garden pavilion" and education and training hubs will provide more activity space.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the overarching project has seen funding pumped into the historic site to make much needed repairs to all aspects of the building and to transform it into a community space.
According to the Wigan Council plans, a new dining experience, art gallery and a rooftop terrace for astronomy are all set to become a reality.
In addition to the "five-floor masterplan" to restore the hall itself, the derelict gateway lodges are set for a revamp.
Dubbed as "unsafe and unwelcoming" by the council, the entrance buildings will be brought back to use as an "interpretative gateway", toilet and information kiosk.
The council believe the unused state of them deters some people visiting the site.
Councillor Chris Ready said: "Our Haigh Hall masterplan would transform this iconic landmark into an attractive arts, culture and heritage visitor destination of national significance; one which will celebrate the rich character and unique story of our borough."
He added the authority was committed to engaging with local residents and would be developing a traffic and transport strategy.
