Greater Manchester Police officer charged with harassment
- Published
A serving Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged following a report of harassment.
PC Dean Dickenson, from Oldham, has been placed on restricted duties following the allegation.
The 51-year-old is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court on 30 September, the force said.
Police received a report that, between 10 December 2021 and 21 March 2022, a woman was repeatedly contacted by a police officer.
