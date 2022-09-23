Greater Manchester transport: Bee Network design revealed
- Published
Greater Manchester's public transport network will sport the city region's signature colours of yellow and black.
The worker bee logo that was widely displayed after the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb will also feature.
Newly liveried Bee Network buses are expected to hit the roads from next September and be rolled out across the entire city region by 2025.
The network will also feature an integrated ticketing system for trams and hire bikes as well as buses.
The Bee Network aims to deliver seamless end-to-end journeys using the different modes of public transport.
Mayor Andy Burnham said it will "transform how people get around".
About 60% of trips in the region are currently made by car.
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority, representing the 10 boroughs, said it wanted to reduce that percentage to 50% by 2040.
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester that the Bee Network rollout would be a "massive moment for the city-region", where bus services were privatised in 1986.
That decision proved controversial due to its impact on ticket prices and the availability of services.
Bus fares were reduced earlier this month to help people cope with rising costs.
Mr Burnham said discussions were being held with operators about potentially capping weekly bus tickets from early next year.
Bee Network rollout
- Bee Network services are expected to start in Bolton and Wigan, as well as parts of Salford and west Manchester, on 17 September 2023
- They will then be rolled out in Bury, Rochdale, Oldham and parts of north Manchester from March 2024
- Stockport, Trafford, Tameside and south Manchester, as well as the remainder of Salford, will roll out their services from 5 January 2025
The mayor also announced the creation of a dedicated policing unit for the region's transport network.
Vernon Everitt, transport commissioner for Greater Manchester, said "perceptions around crime and antisocial behaviour can be a real barrier to people travelling".
"That's why we are doing more than ever to deter those committing crime and anti-social behaviour," he added.
Councillor Andrew Western, chair of Greater Manchester Transport, said: "By 2040 we want half of all journeys to be sustainable, and the Bee Network will be the game-changer we need to get thousands more people out of their car, while also helping us make this city-region a greener and healthier place."
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the government had provided Greater Manchester with more than £1 billion "to level up transport and power the local economy".
She said the investment would "help to deliver frequent and timely bus services for local communities".