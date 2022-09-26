Fallowfield murder inquiry: Arrest after man found dead in house
A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Manchester.
The victim, 42, was found with fatal injuries at the property in Beverly Road in Fallowfield just after 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the arrested man was detained at the scene and remains in custody.
Police were called after paramedics initially discovered the body. Officers have appealed for information.
GMP said the victim's family have been informed and specially-trained officers are supporting them "at this distressing time".
Det Insp Mark Davis said the police investigation "so far has strongly indicated that this is a tragic but isolated incident inside the property, with no risk to the wider community".
