Mosley Common: Decision for 1,100 new homes in Wigan upheld
Plans for 1,100 new homes to be built in existing woodland and mossland in Wigan have been given the go-ahead.
Developers Peel L&P said the Mosley Common masterplan would also provide improved transport links and £155m investment in the area.
The decision to approve the plan was called in by a councillor in July after hundreds of objections from residents.
The original decision has been upheld by planning, environmental services and transport boss Paul Prescott.
Developers want to create a new community close to Salford which will include affordable housing, parklands and a transport hub and create 200 jobs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The travel hub - in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester - will give residents easy access to the Leigh guided busway with commuter links to Manchester.
Councillor Stuart Gerrard said there was a lack of capacity for the busway which he thought was a major issue and it led him to call in the decision.
The land in question forms part of the green belt allocated for housing development in the emerging Places for Everyone (Pfe), the city-region's strategy for housing, jobs and the environment until 2037.
A petition opposing the 1,100 homes has garnered more than 500 signatures.
Peel said space would be available in the travel hub for a network of footpaths and cycleways to improve access to Walkden railway station and the site's overall links to key transport routes.
It said it would also feature sports and play facilities and a new green corridor to bring ecological improvements to the area and three new parks.
Annabel Partridge, from Peel L&P said the project will make an "important contribution" towards addressing Greater Manchester's housing crisis and provide better transport infrastructure and amenities for the local community.
She added: "We've always said that more detail around the plans will be part of a later planning application and we look forward to undertaking further community consultation so we can work closely with local residents to help shape the detail of the final plans."