Manchester murder inquiry: Fallowfield man charged

The man was found dead inside a house in Beverly Road in Fallowfield

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man who was found dead in Manchester.

The victim, 42, was found at the house in Beverly Road in the Fallowfield area of the city on Saturday.

Police were called after paramedics discovered his body.

Stephen Owusu, of Beverly Road, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday. He is due before Manchester Crown Court later.

