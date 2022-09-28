Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'
A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned.
The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
In Salford, numbers in temporary accommodation rose 238% in four years.
The government said it was supporting councils to tackle homelessness.
Ms Connelly said: "We know the homelessness tidal wave is coming.
"The funding position is going to get worse and that people are not going to be able to afford their rent.
"We have a compassionate workforce who take into account family situations."
'Broken housing system'
Councillor Lewis Nelson, responding to Ms Connelly's comments, said: "Your people are picking up the pieces from a broken housing system.
"It's the most vulnerable people, as it always is, including children, who are shouldering the pressure of the system."
Many families are threatened with homelessness due to the end of a private rented assured shorthold tenancy (AST).
This typically happens when landlords decide to sell or re-let their property.
For families with children who became homeless in 2021-22, the most common reason was losing their last settled home due to domestic abuse.
The proportion of cases attributed to domestic abuse was up 18% from 2020-21 and 36% from 2019-20.
A government spokesman said: "We are giving councils £316m to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads, with financial support to find a new home or temporary accommodation.
"Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless or supported into settled accommodation since 2018 through the Homelessness Reduction Act.
"Our £37bn package will support people manage the rising cost of living this winter, including £1,200 to help pay their bills."
