Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September.
The force said the infant remained in a serious but stable condition.
A police representative said a woman in her 30s was arrested and had since been bailed.
They said the child's parents were being kept updated and were being supported by officers.
They said the force was working with Oldham Council and Ofsted to "establish the circumstances of how the child's condition deteriorated".
"We currently believe this is an isolated incident and detectives from our Oldham Child Protection Unit are working closely with all necessary partners as part of this ongoing investigation," they added.