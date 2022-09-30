The Edenfield Centre: Bereaved family 'reeling with anger' at abuse
- Published
Relatives of a woman who died at a mental health unit where a culture of abuse and mistreatment was uncovered say they been left "reeling with anger".
A BBC investigation found evidence of routine humiliation and bullying at the Edenfield Centre in Manchester.
Hospital bosses said they took immediate action to protect patients.
But the sisters of one patient, who died in 2017, said they had "little confidence" improvements would be made.
Greater Manchester Police has opened a criminal investigation into the behaviour of staff.
Julianne Simpson died at the centre, near Prestwich, after choking on a pot which contained her medication.
An inquest found although her death was accidental there had not been an adequate risk assessment.
Following the Panorama investigation, sisters Mary and Charmaine Taylor have said they are now reassessing how Julianne was treated.
Charmaine, 28, who lives in Wythenshawe, said: "Watching the programme sent some horrible feelings through my mind and body. I was reeling with anger and betrayal.
"It's hard to get my head around it, knowing Julianne lived in that place."
The programme exposed how patients were kept for long periods in seclusion, something Julianne also had to endure.
A BBC Panorama undercover investigation has found evidence that a secure NHS psychiatric hospital is failing to protect some of its vulnerable patients.
Mary, 29, said she had little faith in the outcome of any inquiry.
She added: "The standard is horrific. If any improvement was to be made, it will take a very long time.
"I think they need to start from the ground up to get any improvement.
"Julianne was such a bubbly and lively person. We've been through some really tough times where we've really missed that."
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust offered condolences to Ms Simpson's family.
He said it would be "inappropriate to comment further while live police investigations and the independent clinical review are ongoing".
On Thursday evening the CHARM campaign group held a vigil outside Manchester Central Library earlier in support of all those affected.
Dozens of people including some current and former NHS staff attended.
Speakers at the event reiterated calls for an independent inquiry and for accountability from the centre's management.
