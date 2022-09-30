Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
A search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has begun after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said.
Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Greater Manchester Police said it had received information about a "site of interest" on Saddleworth Moor.
Keith's brother had been told about the "potential development", it added.
The 12-year-old disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his way to his grandmother's house, who lived close to his home in Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester.
Police searched Saddleworth Moor in 1986 following reports Hindley and Brady had confessed to his murder.
His mother Winnie Johnson, who died in 2012, spent her life trying to locate her son, even taking to the moor herself, armed with a spade.
A plaque in her and Keith's memory was placed on the moor, with the inscription: "To Winnie and Keith. May you both RIP. Keith will come home."
