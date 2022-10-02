Oldham v Wrexham: Eleven arrested over brawl before game
Eleven men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a brawl before a match between Oldham Athletic and Wrexham.
The trouble broke out in a "residential area where kids play" in Failsworth on Saturday afternoon, local MP Angela Rayner said.
The deputy Labour leader tweeted she was "disgusted" by the violence.
Greater Manchester Police said the arrested men have all been bailed pending further investigation.
They appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Wrexham later won the match 2-1 at Oldham's Boundary Park stadium.
Saturday's disorder is among the latest incidents of football-related violence, with the Home Office recently saying reports rose by 60% last season - when full-capacity crowds returned after the pandemic - compared with the 2018-19 season.
