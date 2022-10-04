Stockport woman runs and climbs mountains for menopause awareness
- Published
A woman is running from John O'Groats to Land's End and climbing the Three Peaks as she tries to "get people talking openly" about the menopause.
Lorna Cullen, 54, said she got "terrible anxiety" and hot flushes when she experienced perimenopause symptoms.
She used running to help her mental health and has since started Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).
Ms Cullen said she hoped her 1,168mile challenge would raise awareness and "dispel myths" around the menopause.
She said: "I got terrible anxiety and hot flushes were every 30 minutes, all day and night.
"They would make me feel a bit spaced out. Brain fog too. I'm on HRT now which is excellent and I feel so much better."
Daily marathons
After two years of planning and training she set out carrying a 9kg (approximately 20lbs) rucksack of camping equipment and provisions on 3 September.
She is following a 1168m (1880km) route which extends into Wales in order to take in the Three Peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and is due to arrive at Land's End on 22 October.
Ms Cullen, who is raising money for The Menopause Charity and mental health charity Mind, said she only started running in her 40s and wanted "to do something different" to get people talking about menopause symptoms.
"I started off doing 5k, then 10k races," she said. "I looked at the John O'Groats to Land's End route and seen it had been done before, so I decided to do my own thing".
"I've never done anything like this before and it's an amazing experience, and apart from the odd wrong turn, is going to plan," she said.
He husband Chris said: "She is covering an average of a marathon a day. It is incredible and I am extremely proud of her".
Ms Cullen said many other women felt they had no choice but to quit their jobs because of menopause symptoms which was "shocking".
"I hope my challenge will encourage women and men to speak openly and help dispel myths.
"The more we talk about it the more it is demystified for everyone," she said.