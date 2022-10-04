Bollington: Trapped calf freed from electricity pylon
A calf found itself in veal trouble when a "miscowculation" saw it get trapped in an electricity pylon.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bollington when the animal got its head trapped in a leg of the pylon.
An animal rescue team from Bollington Fire Station worked on the hoof to free the animal earlier.
A fire service spokesman said: "He was last seen mooving off to rejoin his herd."
