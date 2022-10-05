Assault arrest after referee injured at amateur football match
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a referee was hurt during an amateur football match.
The referee suffered "significant" injuries when he was attacked while officiating a game between Platt Bridge FC and Wigan Rose FC on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A 24-year-old man is being questioned in custody.
Detectives are appealing for photos and videos taken at the football pitches in Platt Bridge.
The referee was taken to hospital with injuries which were "significant, but not life-threatening", Det Insp John Davies said.
He added: "GMP takes assaults such as this extremely seriously and we will be supporting the victim... to ensure his wellbeing."
Platt Bridge FC said on social media it did "not condone violence towards anyone in the football community".
The Lancashire Football Association has launched an investigation, saying it would examine what happened as a "matter of urgency".
