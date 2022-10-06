Manchester libraries: Children's card design winners revealed
- Published
Winners of a competition for children to redesign library cards have been revealed and are to be used in libraries across Manchester.
Our Year: Our Card launched in February aimed to get young readers to channel their creativity by drawing designs based on what reading means to them.
Winners Harshavardhan, Man and Diyar came through from 500 entries and will see their designs on library cards.
Councillor John Hacking said the designs "showcased" the city's talent.
The competition, in collaboration with Read Manchester, was part of the city council's Our Year 2022 campaign to create a year of opportunity for Manchester's children and young people.
Budding young designers were encouraged to base their designs on the central theme of "What does a library mean to you?"
Illustrator Ian Morris judged the competition selected Harsharvardhan's Read, Know, Grow design that links reading to knowledge and growth as the winner of the category for children aged between five and eight years old.
Man's whale swimming in a sea of books was crowned the winner of the category for nine to 11 year olds while Diyar lifted the 12-16 age section with her sketch focussing on diversity in reading and the power of imagination.
As well as seeing their design on libraries cards it was also printed on a poster.
Councillor John Hacking executive member for skills, employment and leisure said the drawings and sketches were "absolutely amazing and showcase the talents of children from across our city".