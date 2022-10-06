Woman hit by tram while crossing tracks in Chorlton-cum-Hardy
- Published
A woman who was hit by a tram while crossing the tracks has suffered a "serious head injury", the ambulance service has said.
North West Ambulance Service said she was struck on a crossing near the St Werburgh's Road stop in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, at about 12:35 BST.
It said she was taken to hospital for treatment.
Tram services to East Didsbury and Manchester Airport have been disrupted with delays reported on both lines.
