Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett ends with no evidence found
- Published
A search for the last victim of the Moors murderers has been completed with no evidence of human remains being found, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police began searching Saddleworth Moor on Friday after detectives received information from an author and investigator.
The force said the search had now ended.
Police previously said they would continue to act on information "which may lead to the recovery of Keith".
Analysis of a photograph purporting to show a human bone found it to be "considerably smaller than a juvenile jaw" and it "cannot be ruled out that it is plant-based", the force said.
Keith Bennett was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s and he remains their only victim whose remains have never been found.
The 12-year-old went missing while on his way to see his grandmother in Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester on 16 June 1964.
His mother Winnie Johnson, who died in 2012, spent her life trying to locate her son's body, even taking to the moor herself, armed with a spade.
The new search was a result of evidence gathered across seven years by author and investigator Russell Edwards, who told BBC Radio Manchester he was "convinced" he had found the boy's remains.
He also said if the search was not a success, he would give up his own hunt and had "no intentions or desires to visit Saddleworth Moor for the rest of my life".
On Tuesday, the force said "no bones, fabric or items of interest" were found at a site identified by Mr Edwards, but its forensic teams were continuing a search of the wider area.
Police said they had now closed the scene on Saddleworth Moor "following completion of excavation by accredited forensic experts, concluding that there is currently no evidence to indicate the presence of human remains".
Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson said: "Keith's family is central to any action we take in relation to this case and the thoughts of everyone involved remain with them. Dedicated officers remain in regular liaison with them to ensure they are updated on any progress we make.
"We have always said that we would respond, in a timely and appropriate manner, to any credible information which may lead us towards finding Keith.
"Our actions in the last week or so are a highly visible example of what that response looks like, with the force utilising the knowledge and skills of accredited experts, specialist officers and staff."
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hughes added: "The investigation into Keith's disappearance and murder has remained open since 1964 and it will not be closed until we have found the answers his family have deserved for so many years."
Mr Edwards took officers to a location and provided grid references, the force said.
Forensic archaeologists and anthropologists then completed "a methodical forensic archaeological excavation and examination of the identified area and beyond".
A forensic geologist and forensic botanist were also employed.
Regarding a photograph which Mr Edwards believed showed human remains, the force said "indications are that it would be considerably smaller than a juvenile jaw and it cannot be ruled out that it is plant-based".
Brady and Hindley tortured and killed five youngsters between 1963 and 1965.
Brady, who was born in Glasgow but later moved to Manchester, was jailed in 1966 for the murders of John Kilbride, aged 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.
In 1985, after being moved to a secure hospital, Brady also admitted murdering Keith and 16-year-old Pauline Reade.
Edward's body was found by police at Brady and Hindley's shared home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, while the remains of Lesley Ann, Pauline and John were found on Saddleworth Moor.
Police have carried out a number of searches of the moor to try and find Keith's remains, including two in which they were joined by the murderers themselves.
