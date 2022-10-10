Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal.
The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September.
RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog had been in a road accident.
But she added: "It does look like the poor dog has been the victim of a violent attack."
The charity said it believed the dog, which was found in an alleyway between Jauncey Street and Parkinson Street, had been struck with a blunt object.
It was found wrapped in a light brown blanket next to a bin bag filled with dog biscuit wrappers and foam ripped from a dog bed.
Ms Pierce said: "We are hoping people will come forward with any information they have on how this may have happened and how the dog's body came to be in this pushchair left where it was."
The dog was white with grey and dark grey markings and was about two years old.
