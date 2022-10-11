Kellogg's Frosties shortage hits supermarket shelves
A shortage of Kellogg's Frosties has been blamed on delays at the factory where the popular sugary cereal is made.
Packs of the breakfast flakes, which feature Tony the Tiger, have been disappearing from supermarket shelves.
Kellogg's said delays to packaging arriving at its factory in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, have caused "stock challenges".
The company said the problem had since been resolved.
A spokesman said: "We recently experienced some stock challenges due to short delays getting the packaging we needed to our factory to box up the product.
"This was quickly resolved and shelves should be restocked with Frosties by the end of the week."
