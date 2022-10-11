Two girls, 6 and 7, sexually assaulted by cyclist in Oldham
Two girls, aged six and seven, have been sexually assaulted by a cyclist who approached them in the street.
They were attacked just after 12:30 BST on Saturday in Kirkstone Close, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man touched "one of the girls inappropriately" before asking the second girl "to touch his groin" and then fleeing.
He is believed to be aged between 40 and 60, with short grey hair and a medium build.
The bicycle he was riding is described as a black with blue pedals and white writing on it.
Det Insp Andrew Finke said patrols have been increased "in the area to help keep people safe".
The girls are being supported by specialist police officers.
