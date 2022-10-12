Manchester's Bonfire Night fireworks axed over costs
Bonfire Night fireworks displays will not go ahead in Manchester's parks due to budget pressures, the council said.
It blamed the rising cost of delivering the displays, safety measures and the local authority's ambition to become a net zero carbon city by 2038.
Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said it was not a decision "taken lightly" and that "many people will be disappointed".
The last council-organised displays took place in 2019 - four months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is with great reluctance that we're announcing that council-organised bonfire events will not be taking place this year," Ms Igbon said.
"The cost of delivering the event has escalated every year and to host large bonfire events we would have to plug the shortfall by diverting parks funding away from essential park services.
"Our Neighbourhood teams have been working tirelessly to re-prioritise the budget on community events and supporting our residents through the cost-of-living crisis.
"As usual, we will be working with partner agencies to help promote safety messages and prevent anti-social behaviour."