Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
- Published
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said.
A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester.
The trust said "following formal disciplinary procedures" it had "dismissed a number of staff."
Other staff members "remain suspended pending further investigation".
Greater Manchester Mental Health (GMMH) NHS Foundation Trust added: "Given the legal sensitivities, the trust cannot provide further detailed information at this time."
Hospital bosses previously said they took "immediate action" including suspending staff and launching a clinical review following the programme, which showed patients being inappropriately restrained as well as being slapped or pinched by staff.
Bury South Labour MP Christian Wakeford has called for an inquiry into the centre, claiming there was a "culture of bullying" and a "failure of leadership".
Health Minister Will Quince said the case "does meet the threshold" for an independent inquiry.
Information and support
If you are experiencing issues with mental health or self-harm, details of help and support are available here.
Andrew Maloney, deputy chief executive of GMMH, previously said disciplinary procedures started as soon as it was informed of the allegations with a "significant number of staff" suspended.
He earlier told a Manchester City Council meeting that senior staff were deployed to the centre, which was closed to new admissions, and it launched an independent clinical review of the centre.
The committee described the situation at the centre as a "catastrophic disaster".
Greater Manchester Police's investigation into the allegations continues.
A BBC Panorama undercover investigation has found evidence that a secure NHS psychiatric hospital is failing to protect some of its vulnerable patients.
Available now on BBC iPlayer (UK Only)
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk