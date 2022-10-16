Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said.
Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa after he was treated for his injuries.
He remains in custody for questioning. Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
