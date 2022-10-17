Benjamin Mendy accuser asked for Jack Grealish's number, court told
A woman who said Benjamin Mendy raped her at a party asked for fellow Manchester City player Jack Grealish's details hours later, a court has heard.
The woman has told Chester Crown Court she was twice raped by Mr Mendy, 28, and his friend Louis Saha Matturie, 41.
Lisa Wilding KC, defending, said texts sent by the then-17-year-old, including one asking for Mr Grealish's phone number showed she "had a great night".
Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie have denied a number of sex offences.
The court has previously heard that the woman was allegedly raped at a party at the French footballer's home in Prestbury, Cheshire, on 23 August 2021, which Mr Grealish also attended.
Ms Wilding read a number of messages the then-teenager sent to friends after leaving the party, including one which referred to Mr Grealish being "so sexy in person".
Addressing the women, she said the messages revealed "how you really were that morning, happy, you had had a great night, that's the truth of it?"
"No, that's not true," the woman said.
She said she had later asked Mr Matturie for Mr Grealish's phone number so she could contact a young woman who she had seen at the party with the England footballer.
Ms Wilding said the teenager had started to worry what her boyfriend might say if he found out she had sex with two men that night, but had then got "carried away" and claimed she had been raped.
Earlier, the court heard the woman said she had been raped by Mr Mendy in the office and trophy room at the house and by Mr Matturie in the cinema room and later at his apartment near Manchester city centre.
The jury has also heard about "excitable" voicemail recordings made by the then-teenager, which had been sent to her friends the day after the party.
They included her stating that she was at the "peak of my life" and referring to expensive drinks that had "gone to my head".
"Don't you just love champagne when it's £1,500?" she had said.
The court also heard that at the time of the event at Mr Mendy's house, Mr Matturie was alleged to have also raped a 23-year-old woman who was at the party.
In a police interview, which was played to the jury, she told officers she had left the party with Mr Matturie to get more vodka from a local petrol station shop.
On the way back to Mr Mendy's home, she said Mr Matturie had stopped the Mercedes car, reclined her seat and raped her.
"I felt so disgusting," she said.
"I felt so dirty, so minging. Disgusting."
Prosecutors have alleged Mr Mendy was a "predator" who "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game", while Mr Matturie, his friend and "fixer", was alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Mr Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial continues.
