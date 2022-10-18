Crews tackle large blaze at Altrincham commercial premises
- Published
A large blaze has broken out on an industrial estate, a fire service has said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said six crews were sent to the fire at premises on Craven Road in Altrincham at about 04:00 BST.
It has warned people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed and there are road closures in the area.
There have been no reports of any injuries and fire crews remain at the scene, GMFRS said.
Huge fire at Davidson’s Scrap site in #broadbeath #ALTRINCHAM @altrinchamtoday pic.twitter.com/GCeT6IDFnv— MrP (@MattJPalmer2) October 18, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.