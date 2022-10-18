Bolton Wanderers back bid to end gambling sponsorship
Bolton Wanderers have backed a campaign to bring an end to gambling firm sponsorship and advertising in sport.
Organisers Against the Odds are in talks with a range of football clubs and hope Bolton's decision will spark a nationwide movement.
The campaign is calling on all clubs to sever ties with the gambling industry.
Public Health England estimates there are more than 400 gambling-related suicides in England every year.
In Greater Manchester, it is thought some 14,000 people experience serious problems and a further 96,000 experience moderate harm.
Research by Against the Odds has found gambling logos can appear more than 700 times in a single football match - equal to more than six logos per minute.
Wanderers' chairman Sharon Brittan said: "Gambling addiction can have a devastating effect on individuals and their families and communities, and that's why Bolton Wanderers Football Club is pledging our formal support to the campaign.
"Last year, we made the decision to close the on-site betting facilities at the University of Bolton Stadium and committed to not enter into any new commercial partnerships or sponsorships with firms representing the gambling industry."
'Start a movement'
Against the Odds campaigner Michael Viggars said: "The gambling industry often talks about 'gambling responsibly' but with every square inch of sports stadia being sold to advertise dozens of different sports betting brands it's no wonder that we're seeing more and more people suffering from gambling-related harms.
"With Bolton Wanderers leading the way in Greater Manchester and nationally we believe we can start a movement to end gambling sponsorship in sport."
Various lower league clubs, including Wirral's Tranmere Rovers, have signed up to a similar campaign led by The Big Step.
James Grimes, who works with the charity, welcomed Bolton Wanderers' decision.
"Although I'm not originally from Greater Manchester this city changed my life when I moved here in 2018 weeks into recovery from a twelve-year gambling addiction so it really does mean the world to see the Against the Odds charter launch", he said.
"The positive impact will be that people like me can go and watch sport in Manchester without being encouraged to do that thing that destroyed our lives."
A spokesman for Betting and Gaming Council, which represents the industry, said: "The government has previously stated research did not establish a causal link between exposure to advertising and the development of problem gambling.
"Betting advertising and sponsorship must comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling messaging is regularly and prominently displayed."
