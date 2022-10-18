Rape accuser had sex with Jack Grealish, court hears
- Published
A woman who claimed she was raped by Benjamin Mendy's friend said she later had sex with his Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish, a court heard.
The woman, then 23, told Chester Crown Court she was attacked by Louis Saha Matturie, 41, at an "after party" at the Premier League player's house.
Later she sent a text to a friend which said: "Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish", the jury was told.
Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie have denied a number of sex offences.
The court heard the woman had gone back with other women to Mr Mendy's mansion after clubbing with the footballers in the VIP area of China White nightclub in Manchester on 23 August last year.
Jurors were told while at the party the young woman said she was raped in a Mercedes car by Mr Matturie after they left the house to buy more alcohol from a local garage.
A second woman, aged 17 at the time, claims she was also raped twice at the party by Mr Mendy, 28, in his office and trophy room and raped twice more by Mr Matturie afterwards.
The 23-year-old told police when she got back to Mr Mendy's house in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, after the alleged rape she felt, "vile, dirty, disgusting", the jury was told.
The court heard she then had sex with another man in the swimming pool area of the house but then sat with Mr Mendy's England team-mate.
Lisa Wilding KC, defending Mr Matturie, said: "Do you remember kissing Jack Grealish in the kitchen, on the sofa in the living room?"
She replied: "Yes."
Ms Wilding said: "Did you have sex with Jack Grealish that night?"
The witness replied: "Yes. I don't have a memory of what room I was in.
"I don't remember anything that happened. I remember something happened."
Ms Wilding said: "Do you remember telling police last month 'I'm 80% sure I have had sex with Jack Grealish but I'm not sure because I fell asleep and woke up fully naked'."
She replied: "Yes, I'm fully sure we had sex. I'm certain that we did."
The woman also said she later had some "sexual activity" with Mr Mendy.
The court said she texted her friend after leaving the party and said Mr Grealish was "very good" but said she was sad "he has a girlfriend".
Ms Wilding asked if she was "boasting" or "flexing" about what she had done.
"I wouldn't say flexing," she replied.
Prosecutors have alleged Mr Mendy was a "predator" who "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game", while Mr Matturie, his friend and "fixer", was alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Mr Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk